KP-EZDMC team meets ANF official

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The management of Peshawar Economic Zone along with Commercial Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) held a meeting with Joint Director Anti Narcotics Force (North Region) at Regional Directorate North Peshawar.

Major issues related to the facilitation of industrialists in Zones were discussed including the allocation of ANF staff in Export Processing Zone Risalpur, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The meeting was also attended by Coordinator FPCCI KP and other members.

The Joint Director ANF assured full cooperation to KP-EZDMC and it was agreed mutually that the former will conduct awareness sessions in Economic Zones on Drug Demand Deduction in collaboration with the latter.