KP-EZDMC'S Finance Committee Meets
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The 16th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) Board's Finance Committee was convened at the KP-EZDMC Head Office in Peshawar, under the chairmanship of Fazle Muqeem Khan, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.
The meeting was attended by committee members Arshad Ustarana, Arbab Khudad, and a representative from the Finance Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (GoKP).
During the session, the committee members provided valuable insights aimed at strengthening the financial operations of the organization.
The Head of Finance, KP-EZDMC, presented a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial position, routine operations, and budgetary matters to the board members.
