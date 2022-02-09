UrduPoint.com

KP Finance Minister Calls On Tarin

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 11:57 PM

KP Finance Minister calls on Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Finance Minister, Khyber Pakhunkhwa here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, Finance Minister, Khyber Pakhunkhwa here on Wednesday.

Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra briefed the meeting on performance of KPK government and highlighted some issues including arrangement for payment of Net Hydel Profit (NHP) by the Federal Government to Government of KPK, financial requirements for erstwhile FATA and federal transfers under NFC award.

He sought support of the Federal Government to resolve these issues.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin assured him full support and cooperation of the Federal government to resolve the issues at priority.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Shaukat Tarin Government

Recent Stories

Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 92 amid calls for ..

Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 92 amid calls for aid

1 minute ago
 Black diamond, largest ever cut, sells for 3.2 mil ..

Black diamond, largest ever cut, sells for 3.2 million

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results

Tennis: Rotterdam ATP results

1 minute ago
 WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health cr ..

WHO chief, Taliban discuss 'dire' Afghan health crisis

1 minute ago
 Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Memb ..

Finland Retains Opportunity to Apply for NATO Membership - Foreign Minister

57 minutes ago
 Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on ..

Russia Expects West's Reply to Lavrov's Letter on Indivisibility of Security

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>