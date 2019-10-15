KP flour mill owners demand fixation of wheat price equivalent to Punjab

(@imziishan)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) on Tuesday urged the government to fix wheat rate equivalent to the price set in the Punjab province and ensure supply of staple food to industry only for a single shift of producing flour

"Due to non-provision of wheat by the KP Food Department on subsidized rates, the flour mills of the province are getting wheat from Punjab at higher price as a result of which people are getting flour at an increased price of Rs 8 per kg, totaling to Rs 160 per 20 kg bag," PFMA-KP Chairman Muhammad Iqbal told a press conference here at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Flanked by former PFMA chairmen Naeem Butt and Naseem Ashraf, Muhammad Iqbal urged the Federal and KP governments to save the industry from collapse.

He said alleged that the KP flour industry was facing a lot of hardships due to non-cooperative approach of Food Department.

He claimed that the total annual demand of wheat of KP, including the merged districts, was 4.4 million metric tones while the total harvest in the province was 1.

2 million metric tones.

The shortage of 3.2 million metric tones, he said, was being overcome through purchase of wheat, rice and flour from Punjab.

Since 2000, he said, the Food Department had been supplying around 1.2 to 1.3 million metric tone wheat to the flour mills on annual basis which was reduced with the passage of time to two metric tones, forcing the millers to purchase the commodity from the Punjab province at high price.

It was the reason that the price of flour in KP was higher than other provinces, he claimed.

Muhammad Iqbal also alleged that the no subsidy was being paid to the flour mills for the last many years.

He claimed some 95 percent flour need of KP was fulfilled from Punjab and any ban on wheat supply imposed by the other provinces would create a food crisis in the KP.

He claimed presently the KP government had a stock of 130,000 metric tones of wheat which could fulfill the food need of one and a half months and therefore the Food Department should take measures to purchase of wheat from Punjab and PASCO.