KP Food Authority seizes substandard milk, beverages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has carried out a major crackdown across various localities of Peshawar on Friday and seized huge quantities of substandard milk, counterfeit beverages, and adulterated spices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) has carried out a major crackdown across various localities of Peshawar on Friday and seized huge quantities of substandard milk, counterfeit beverages, and adulterated spices.

The seized items were destroyed on-site, and heavy fines were imposed on violators, officials said.

While sharing the details, a spokesperson for KPFS&HFA stated that a food safety team raided a dairy warehouse in the Sheikh Abad area and recovered 900 litres of spoiled milk. The milk was declared unfit for consumption and was discarded immediately.

In a separate operation at Hashtnagri Phatak, officials inspected chicken shops, general stores, and eateries. The team recovered 50 litres of reused and hazardous frying oil from a local kabab outlet, which was also destroyed on the spot.

Late-night inspections were also carried out along GT Road, where food-laden vehicles were intercepted. One of the vehicles was found transporting 5,500 litres of substandard beverages. Samples tested on-site using the mobile Food Testing Laboratory confirmed the beverages were unsafe for consumption.

Both the vehicle and the beverages were confiscated in accordance with food safety regulations.

The spokesperson further added that on Charsadda Road, several spice grinding units were inspected. The food safety team found 100 kilograms of adulterated turmeric and identified serious hygiene violations.

Penalties were imposed, and further legal action under the KP Food Safety Act has been initiated.

Meanwhile, the Director General KP Food Authority Wasif Saeed commended the efforts of the food safety teams and affirmed that operations against the adulteration mafia would continue.

“We are committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food to the citizens and will not allow the sale of substandard or harmful products,” he said.

KP Minister for Food Zahir Shah Toru stated that food businesses endangering public health will not be tolerated.

“Those playing with the health of our citizens will face strict legal consequences,” he warned.