KP FS&HFA Disposes-of Substandard, Hazardous Food Items

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KP FS&HFA disposes-of substandard, hazardous food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority disposed of a large quantity of substandard and hazardous food items seized during various crackdown in Mardan Division, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The unsafe food products were destroyed at the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) dumping site in Mardan following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent environmental pollution.

According to the spokesperson of the Food Authority, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Mardan Division, Shad Khan.

The destroyed items were included approximately 8,800 kg of substandard and unsafe jaggery, 20 sacks of non-compliant fried chips, more than 500 kg of expired sauces and hazardous spices.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strict action against businesses involved in selling substandard and hazardous food. He said that those who endanger public health by selling unsafe food products will be dealt with iron hands.

DG Wasif Saeed also urged the people to play an active role in ensuring food safety. He appealed to citizens to immediately report the sale of substandard and unsafe food items to the relevant authorities so that timely action can be taken to protect public health.

