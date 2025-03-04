KP FS&HFA Disposes-of Substandard, Hazardous Food Items
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety & Halal Food Authority disposed of a large quantity of substandard and hazardous food items seized during various crackdown in Mardan Division, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.
The unsafe food products were destroyed at the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) dumping site in Mardan following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent environmental pollution.
According to the spokesperson of the Food Authority, the operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Director Mardan Division, Shad Khan.
The destroyed items were included approximately 8,800 kg of substandard and unsafe jaggery, 20 sacks of non-compliant fried chips, more than 500 kg of expired sauces and hazardous spices.
Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the Food Safety Authority, Wasif Saeed reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strict action against businesses involved in selling substandard and hazardous food. He said that those who endanger public health by selling unsafe food products will be dealt with iron hands.
DG Wasif Saeed also urged the people to play an active role in ensuring food safety. He appealed to citizens to immediately report the sale of substandard and unsafe food items to the relevant authorities so that timely action can be taken to protect public health.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Business
-
KP FS&HFA disposes-of substandard, hazardous food items2 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
PSX turns around to bullish trend, gains 756 points4 hours ago
-
CCP a vital regulator, owning its building, strengthening as an institution: Finance Minster4 hours ago
-
Five development schemes approved4 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim6 hours ago
-
Exports increase by 8.17% to $22.022 bln during Jul-Feb7 hours ago
-
Deepal Announces Exclusive Installment Offer at 96th Polo Cup Trophy Sponsored by Master Group of In ..8 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 202510 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 202511 hours ago
-
European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up military spend21 hours ago