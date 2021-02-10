(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan Wednesday said that the provincial government facilitating small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to promote industrial and trading activities in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a private sector Leather Franchise here, he said more concrete measures are required for bringing improvement in the leather industry to bring this sector of the province at par with international standard and then earn foreign exchange through export.

On the occasion, the representatives of Charsadda Leather Association briefed the special assistant regarding problems faced by the industry. Abdul Karim Khan assured the resolution of their problems.

Later, the Special Assistant visited different brands of Charsadda Chapal outlets in the centre.