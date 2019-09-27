UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Government Removes Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank Of Khyber(BOK)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:57 PM

KP government removes Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber(BOK)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has removed Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber(BOK)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has removed Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber(BOK).It was said in the circular issued by the bank that as per decision of the authority the services of Saif ul Islam, Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber have been withdrawn.

This order will stand implemented with immediate effect.In another circular issued by the bank it was said management should stay away from resistant activities of its employees in the prevailing situation and this also includes any contact with the media.

The decision for sacking Saif ul Islam was taken in the meeting of provincial cabinet.Saif ul Islam said provincial government has used him to avoid NAB inquiry in connection with corruption allegations against a member of Board.

NAB and State Bank of Pakistan have already investigated the matter against the member of board that he travelled in economy class but received fare of business class.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Bank Of Khyber Media From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Amended Sales Tax laws hitting local industry

4 minutes ago

Brother sentenced to life imprisonment in Model Qa ..

7 minutes ago

KSA to start issuing electronic tourist visa from ..

7 minutes ago

JUI-F leader should show political maturity to res ..

7 minutes ago

Eagles beat Packers in bruising NFL encounter

7 minutes ago

UAE highlights strategic partnerships at UN Genera ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.