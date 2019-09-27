KP government removes Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber(BOK)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has removed Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber(BOK)

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th September, 2019) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has removed Saiful Islam Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber(BOK).It was said in the circular issued by the bank that as per decision of the authority the services of Saif ul Islam, Managing Director (MD) Bank of Khyber have been withdrawn.

This order will stand implemented with immediate effect.In another circular issued by the bank it was said management should stay away from resistant activities of its employees in the prevailing situation and this also includes any contact with the media.

The decision for sacking Saif ul Islam was taken in the meeting of provincial cabinet.Saif ul Islam said provincial government has used him to avoid NAB inquiry in connection with corruption allegations against a member of Board.

NAB and State Bank of Pakistan have already investigated the matter against the member of board that he travelled in economy class but received fare of business class.