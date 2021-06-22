KP government to establish marble city in Buner

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to establish marble city in Buner district by allocating Rs 837 million for land acquisition

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has decided to establish marble city in Buner district by allocating Rs 837 million for land acquisition.

Officials in Mines and Minerals Department told APP on Tuesday that marble city in Buner would be established on 100 acres land.

They said the project was proposed in Annual Development Programme (2021-22) with allocation of Rs90 million.

They added that Rs 200 million would be spent on development of infrastructure at Chitral Economic Zone on which Rs10 million would be spent in FY 2021-22.

Likewise, Rs 200 million would be utilized on land acquisition for establishment of Salt and Gypsum City in Karak district, he said, adding Rs 200 million earmarked in budget 2021-22 for this mega project.