KP Governor, Adnan Jalil Discuss Economic Activities
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2025 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Former provincial minister and advisor to PPP KP president on economic affairs, Mohammad Adnan Jalil called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed matters relating to economic activities and party organizational matters with him, said a press release issued here.
Talking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP considers the progress and socioeconomic uplift of the people compulsory for the national development and stability.
He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan of Roti, Kapra aur Makan (bread, clothes and house) was in fact a vision of the socioeconomic development and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for its accomplishment.
The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that President Asif Ali Zardari also chanted the slogan of ‘Pakistan Kappay’ and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making efforts for the accomplishment of the same vision.
Meanwhile, president PPP tehsil D.I.Khan Dr Mushtaq also called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor’s House, Peshawar and discussed matters relating to development schemes, party affairs and problems faced to the people regarding Federal government’s departments in D.I.Khan.
The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the gravity canal of the Chashma Left Canal, a longstanding project of the development of the province in general and D.I.Khan in particular will be inaugurated by the end of May this year.
The project, he said will not only benefit D.I.Khan rather the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country.
Dr Mushtaq paid tributes to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over his services regarding Chashma Left Canal project.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
UAE President arrives in France on working visit
France's 2026 public deficit to be higher than expected but below 5%
Sharjah Museums Authority celebrates centennial of Sharjah Public Library
Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends RAKEZ annual ceremony
More Stories From Business
-
TDAP, KUST organize "NETP" to promote exports3 minutes ago
-
KP Governor, Adnan Jalil discuss economic activities3 minutes ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 20253 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 20254 hours ago
-
Global stocks mostly climb as trade fears ease12 hours ago
-
Scientists' conference kicks off global AI summit in Paris12 hours ago
-
Genetically modified crops imperative to cater to food requirements: Dr Sarwar13 hours ago
-
Global stocks climb as trade fears ease15 hours ago
-
Shein, Temu face cost of adapting to new US customs rules15 hours ago
-
6 BFCs in Punjab promoting economic activities: Chaudhry Shafay17 hours ago