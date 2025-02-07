KP Governor, Adnan Jalil discuss economic activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Former provincial minister and advisor to PPP KP president on economic affairs, Mohammad Adnan Jalil called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi and discussed matters relating to economic activities and party organizational matters with him, said a press release issued here.

Talking on the occasion, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that PPP considers the progress and socioeconomic uplift of the people compulsory for the national development and stability.

He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s slogan of Roti, Kapra aur Makan (bread, clothes and house) was in fact a vision of the socioeconomic development and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for its accomplishment.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that President Asif Ali Zardari also chanted the slogan of ‘Pakistan Kappay’ and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is making efforts for the accomplishment of the same vision.

Meanwhile, president PPP tehsil D.I.Khan Dr Mushtaq also called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi at Governor’s House, Peshawar and discussed matters relating to development schemes, party affairs and problems faced to the people regarding Federal government’s departments in D.I.Khan.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that the gravity canal of the Chashma Left Canal, a longstanding project of the development of the province in general and D.I.Khan in particular will be inaugurated by the end of May this year.

The project, he said will not only benefit D.I.Khan rather the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the country.

Dr Mushtaq paid tributes to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi over his services regarding Chashma Left Canal project.

