KP Governor Meets Rana Tanveer, Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interest
Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday met with Federal Minister for Industries, Production, National food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain to discuss issues of mutual interest.
They discussed matters relating to agricultural and industrial development in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a news release.
The minister assured the KP Governor that the federal government will resolve all the pending issues of his province on a priority basis and also help to solve issues related to the economy and law and order.
Faisal Karim Kundi said that despite abundant resources, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is lagging in the race for national development.
Public problems should be solved by performing better in agricultural and industrial development, he added.
