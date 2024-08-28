KP governor stresses joint efforts for economic development, prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said on Wednesday that Pakistan is a country rich in potential and resources and urged all segments to work together for the country's development and prosperity.

He expressed these views during his visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, where LCCI President Kashif Anwar presented the address of welcome and highlighted various issues including industry, economy, Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and tourism etc. Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younus and other distinguished members were also present.

The KP governor said the situation in Punjab was relatively better while KP was suffering from 16 to 18 hours of load-shedding, adding that after Tarbela no major dams have been constructed. He suggested that if KP, which produced the cheapest electricity, was given even half of its production, the province's load-shedding issue could be solved.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that running businesses has become exceedingly difficult. The industry is grappling with challenges such as Currency depreciation, rising tariffs for electricity, gas and fuel, high-interest rates, and numerous other issues that are escalating the cost of doing business. He said that continuity in policies is essential for business stability.

Governor Kundi agreed with Kashif Anwar that a robust tax net is crucial for national development. He shared his experience from a recent visit to Dushanbe, where investors questioned whether Pakistan could offer the same facilities they receive in Tajikistan such as electricity at 2 cents per unit.

Addressing the issue of Afghan transit trade,

he acknowledged the importance of maintaining good relations with Afghanistan as it serves as Pakistan’s gateway to Central Asia.

Kashif Anwar underscored the need to reduce expenses to stabilize the economy, particularly focusing on revising agreements with IPPs to prevent the nation from incurring unnecessary costs. He stressed that these agreements are a burden on the taxpayers and should be renegotiated or terminated in the national interest.

He highlighted KP's vast potential in tourism and the need for better facilities, such as security and accommodations to attract tourists. Anwar also mentioned the immense potential in the gems and jewelry sector, which could generate significant foreign exchange if value addition is prioritized.

The Governor acknowledged the challenges faced by KP, including inflation, economic issues, and terrorism. He highlighted the need for vocational training and support for the youth to improve the province’s soft image and promote peace.

LCCI President objected the burdensome SROs which have increased the difficulties for existing taxpayers. He called for measures to control inflation, which is driving unemployment and affecting the law and order situation in the country. He also raised concerns about industries relocating abroad and the increasing brain drain due to a lack of facilities at local level.

Kashif Anwar emphasized the importance of broadening the tax base and urged the government to encourage existing taxpayers by reducing their burdens and creating a more business-friendly environment. He mentioned that LCCI has declared the first year of his presidency as the "Business Facilitation Year" and is actively holding awareness sessions and seminars on tax issues.

He also stressed the need for import substitution, stating that industries must be provided with affordable electricity and gas to reduce production costs, which is crucial for boosting exports. Anwar highlighted the potential of the IT sector in generating foreign exchange and called for policies that support the growth of this sector.

Furthermore, Anwar called for an end to smuggling and transit trade issues, which are harming the economy, and urged political parties to sign the Charter of Economy immediately. He acknowledged the sacrifices of security forces in maintaining peace and emphasized the need for continuity in economic policies.

The LCCI President concluded by stating that the business community's sole focus is on sustaining their businesses, and their loyalty lies with the nation's economy, regardless of political affiliations.