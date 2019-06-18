UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Announces Sehat Insaf Card To Every Family In Budget 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:37 PM

KP govt announces Sehat Insaf Card to every family in budget 2019-20

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has announced to extend Insaf Health Card to every family in the province during next fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has announced to extend Insaf Health Card to every family in the province during next fiscal year.

Finance Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra presenting provincial budget 2019-20 in the provincial assembly said that by giving Sehat Insaf Card to every family in the province , the Khyber Pakthunkhwa will become first province to give universal health coverage to all people.

He said that government employees would also be included in this health insurance program.

Finance Minister said the government was committed to improve health facilities, expansion of infrastructure, improvement in health requirements and implementation of new health policy.

He said that more than Rs. 7 billions funds have been earmarked for improvement in in health facilities at main hospitals like Institute of Cardiology, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Institute of Kidney Diseases and Fountain House Peshawar.

He said that budget for medicines has been increased from Rs. 50 million to Rs. 100 , adding an amount of Rs.80.2 million has been allocated for treatment of poor cancer patients.

Taimour Jhagra said that Rs. 4.4 billion rupees would be spent on various health preventive programes.

He said that health facilities package would be extended to rural health centers, basic health units and secondary level hospitals.

He said that new and ongoing projects of health units and medical colleges have been included in the annual development plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Poor Budget Provincial Assembly Reading Cancer Family All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

7 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

14 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

20 minutes ago

Lawyers conclude arguments in acquittal pleas of P ..

17 minutes ago

Road users being educated to ensure road safety: C ..

17 minutes ago

Bullion Prices on Tuesday 18 June 2019

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.