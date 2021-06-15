KP govt announces three honorariums for Excise, BOR

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced three honorariums for employees of Excise and board of Revenue BOR as reward for their excellent performance and meeting the revenue target.

Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed him to announce that both the Excise and BoR teams will be rewarded with three honorariums for this year.

He said that for next year, both BoR and Excise staff will be given similar performance incentive plans as in place in KPRA.

The minister said that one of the big achievements of the past two years is the extraordinary jump in own source revenue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, from Rs. 31 billion per year, to Rs. 53 billion per year.

He lauded extraordinary performance by KPRA, Excise and Taxation and the Board of Revenue, all showing record growth