KP govt approves Rs 400mln for land acquisition of industrial estate in Bajaur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has approved Rs. 400 million for the purchase of 370 Kanal land for establishing small industrial estate in the merged district Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa government has approved Rs. 400 million for the purchase of 370 Kanal land for establishing small industrial estate in the merged district Bajaur.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister, KP for Industry and Trade Abdul Karim said that establishment of industrial zone would create job opportunities, besides promoting business and trade activities in the region.

The establishment of a small industrial zone would not only change the social-economic condition of the region but would also provide employment opportunities to the residents at their doorsteps.

He said all issues related to industry and traders would be resolved on priority basis and directed concerned authorities to take prompt steps in this regard.

The Special Assistant said that SME sector of the province would be uplifted under the new Industrial Policy 2020-30 to provide maximum facilities to investors and generate employment opportunitiesHe said that provincial government was making special plans for promotion of trade and business activities in the , besides revival of the sick units and promotion of economic activities.