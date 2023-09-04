Open Menu

KP Govt Assures SMEDA Of Close Coordination For SME Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

KP govt assures SMEDA of close coordination for SME development

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has assured the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of close coordination for implementation of the National SME Policy 2021 and coordination for small and medium enterprises development in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has assured the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) of close coordination for implementation of the National SME Policy 2021 and coordination for small and medium enterprises development in the province.

A spokesperson said here on Monday that SMEDA had made great strides towards implementation of the National SME Policy 2021 in an effective manner despite numerous challenges and constraints. He said that it had been acknowledged by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government through a letter written by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry that irrespective of scarcity of financial and human resources, the organisation had initiated many projects such as National Ideas Lab (NIL), SME One Window (SOW) and SME Database Development.

The SMEDA also achieved remarkable progress in a number of other areas in a short span under leadership of Farhan Aziz Khawaja, as the chief executive officer (CEO). Besides, allocation of substantial funds for ongoing projects in PSDP, land acquisition at Industrial Estates in Lahore & Quetta for establishment of SME Facilitation Centres as well as pursuing of various funding options and submission of 15 projects proposals for Export Development Fund and 22 project proposals for the Pakistan Innovation Fund speak volumes about the commitment of SMEDA team. The letter hoped that all these initiatives would significantly contribute towards development of the SME sector in the country.

