KP Govt Begins Work On Preparing ADP For Fiscal Year 2025-26
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has initiated work on preparations of its annual development programme (ADP) for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.
In this connection four separate meetings were held here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in the chair to discuss the proposed projects of sports, Information, Relief, and Auqaf departments for inclusion in the upcoming Annual Development Program (ADP).
Besides, provincial cabinet members, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, administrative secretaries of the concerned departments, and other senior officials attended.
The meetings included a detailed review of the progress on ongoing development projects within these departments.
Chief Minister Gandapur instructed officials to finalize the ADP in a timely manner, emphasizing the need for practical, need-based projects that can be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He stressed that the projects selected must benefit the maximum number of people.
The Chief Minister noted that delays in project completion lead to an increased financial burden on the public exchequer.
Therefore, the upcoming development budget will prioritize the completion of ongoing projects.
He directed that a significant portion of the budget be allocated to such projects, with full funding provided for those nearing completion.
Highlighting the importance of judicious spending of developmental funds, Gandapur stated that development funds come from taxpayers’ money and must be used wisely and meaningfully.
He also called for the elimination of duplication in development schemes across departments and advised against initiating identical projects under multiple departments. Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed that land availability be ensured before launching any new projects.
He directed the Planning & Development Department to thoroughly assess the feasibility and public utility of all proposed projects, making it clear that only viable projects with wide-reaching benefits should be included in the new development programme.
He concluded that the ADP for the next fiscal year will be designed realistically, in line with the province’s financial capacity, and steps will be taken to minimize throw-forward liabilities.
