KP Govt Decides Construction Of Motorway, Own Power Transmission Line

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the construction of Peshawar- D.I. Khan Motorway on the pattern of international trade corridor, construction of power transmission line and trade corridor at Torkham for promotion of trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States.

These decisions were made during a meeting held here with KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Thursday. Besides, Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzamil Aslam, the administrative secretaries of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.

365 Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway will pass through 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and connect it with Punjab and Baluchistan provinces. Similarly, 120-kilometer long power transmission will be laid from Swat to Chakdara to provide the electricity produced by the local hydel power projects in Swat and its adjacent areas to local industries at subsidized rates.

The completion of the project will earn a receipt of Rs.154 billion per annum for the province while in connection with Torkham Trade Corridor, the provincial government has also decided to construct a Trade Facilitation Centre in Peshawar beside beginning a Good Carrier Railway Service to Torkham.

In addition to these projects, solarization as another flagship project of the provincial government. Under this project beside provision of solar units to low income families, all public sector buildings would also be shifted on solar energy.

65000 deserving families would be provided free solar units in first phase while in second phase 65000 more people would be provided solar units on easy installments.

The provincial government would issue loans to the people for provision of boarding facilities to tourists in the premises of their houses.

APP/aqk

