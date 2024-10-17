KP Govt Decides Construction Of Motorway, Own Power Transmission Line
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided the construction of Peshawar- D.I. Khan Motorway on the pattern of international trade corridor, construction of power transmission line and trade corridor at Torkham for promotion of trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian States.
These decisions were made during a meeting held here with KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair on Thursday. Besides, Advisor to KP CM on Finance, Muzamil Aslam, the administrative secretaries of the departments concerned also attended the meeting.
365 Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway will pass through 12 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and connect it with Punjab and Baluchistan provinces. Similarly, 120-kilometer long power transmission will be laid from Swat to Chakdara to provide the electricity produced by the local hydel power projects in Swat and its adjacent areas to local industries at subsidized rates.
The completion of the project will earn a receipt of Rs.154 billion per annum for the province while in connection with Torkham Trade Corridor, the provincial government has also decided to construct a Trade Facilitation Centre in Peshawar beside beginning a Good Carrier Railway Service to Torkham.
In addition to these projects, solarization as another flagship project of the provincial government. Under this project beside provision of solar units to low income families, all public sector buildings would also be shifted on solar energy.
65000 deserving families would be provided free solar units in first phase while in second phase 65000 more people would be provided solar units on easy installments.
The provincial government would issue loans to the people for provision of boarding facilities to tourists in the premises of their houses.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
More Stories From Business
-
CDNS achieve Rs 210 billion mark in yearly reserves target2 hours ago
-
Finance Minister briefs US Ambassador on key reforms2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Thursday3 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange flat at open4 hours ago
-
Türkiye’s house sales rise 37.3% in September, led by Istanbul4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 20248 hours ago
-
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ventures in UAE17 hours ago
-
President ICCI hails SCO summit as pride for Pakistan, strengthen economic growth18 hours ago