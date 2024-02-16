Open Menu

KP Govt Decides Establishment Of EZs In Tribal Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

KP Govt decides establishment of EZs in tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Caretaker KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Syed Amer Abdullah has directed the establishment of economic zones at tribal districts Kurram and South Waziristan and initiated work on all necessary processes in this regard.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the establishment of economic zones in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) here at Civil Secretary, said an official press release issued here on Friday.

Besides, Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Manager business Facilitation Centre (Board of Investment & Trade), Iqbal Sarwar, representatives of HA consultant and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed different aspects of the selected suitable sites for the establishment of economic zones.

The participants of the meeting were given a meticulous briefing on the feasibilities prepared by the consultants for the establishment of new economic zones in the newly merged districts and shared sketches, possibilities and utilities of the establishment of new zones.

Keeping in view various priorities, the meeting agreed on the establishment of two zones in two districts and decided that new zones should be established in such areas where there is no industrial estate of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) or no economic zone of the economic zones development company to provide maximum benefits to the local population of the area.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business FATA Education Company Commerce All

Recent Stories

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office O ..

PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases

1 hour ago
 Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-co ..

Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..

1 hour ago
 Private operators to start booking for Hajj from t ..

Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for ..

Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16

18 hours ago
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhta ..

Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar

18 hours ago
 Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to com ..

Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'

18 hours ago
 FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency e ..

FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange

18 hours ago
 Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused i ..

Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..

18 hours ago
 PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year

18 hours ago
 Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karac ..

Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business