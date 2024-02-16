KP Govt Decides Establishment Of EZs In Tribal Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Caretaker KP Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr Syed Amer Abdullah has directed the establishment of economic zones at tribal districts Kurram and South Waziristan and initiated work on all necessary processes in this regard.
He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the establishment of economic zones in the newly merged districts of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) here at Civil Secretary, said an official press release issued here on Friday.
Besides, Special Secretary Industries and Commerce, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak and Manager business Facilitation Centre (Board of Investment & Trade), Iqbal Sarwar, representatives of HA consultant and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.
The meeting reviewed different aspects of the selected suitable sites for the establishment of economic zones.
The participants of the meeting were given a meticulous briefing on the feasibilities prepared by the consultants for the establishment of new economic zones in the newly merged districts and shared sketches, possibilities and utilities of the establishment of new zones.
Keeping in view various priorities, the meeting agreed on the establishment of two zones in two districts and decided that new zones should be established in such areas where there is no industrial estate of the Small Industries Development board (SIDB) or no economic zone of the economic zones development company to provide maximum benefits to the local population of the area.
