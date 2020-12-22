KP Govt decides monitoring of Ghur transportation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided regular monitoring of the quality and inter-district transportation of Ghur in the province.

The decision was taken in meeting held here Tuesday with Advisor to KP CM on Food, Mian Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Abdul Karim Khan in the chairs. Beside, Secretary Industries Javed Marwat, Sugarcane Commissioner-Director Food, Mohammad Zubar and Director Industries also attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed problems faced by sugar industry and particularly the production of ghur and sugar in the province in detail and unanimously decided phase-wise registration of more than 2000 Ghur Ghanis of the province. The registration will help in framing the actual statistics of the production of ghur and sugar in the province.

The meeting further unanimously constituted a committee headed by Secretary food and Secretary Industries that will prepare procedure for the registration of Ghur Ghanis and resolution of sugar mills within a period of one month.

The registration will pave way for granting formal industrial sector for Ghur Ghanis and provide legal protection to the stakeholders of the industry.

The meeting also discussed problems faced by sugar mills in and directed immediate steps for the activation of the industry. The meeting also directed sugar millers for provision of all kind of facilities to growers and monitoring of both inter-district and export of the Ghur.