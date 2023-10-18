Open Menu

KP Govt Decides To Develop Fruits, Vegetable Processing Sector

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KP Govt decides to develop fruits, vegetable processing sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Dr Aamir Abdullah has said that the provincial government has decided the processing of fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products on international standards as edibles and its development as a profitable business sector.

He made this announcement while presiding over a meeting here in the Committee Room of Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department here in the Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Besides, Secretary, of Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah and authorities of all subsidiary sectors, the head of Agriculture Business and Training Institute, Saleem Abne Fazil also attended the meeting.

The caretaker minister directed the concerned authorities to take practical steps to focus on these sectors, besides the traditional attractive sectors of investment, and turn them into useful for earning maximum profit for economic uplift of the province.

During the meeting, the head of the Agriculture Business and Training Institute, Saleem abne Fazil highlighted in detail the better utilization of fruits, vegetables and other agricultural products and bringing improvement in its quality as per market demand and benefits taken in other countries and steps and experiences for maintaining their standard.

The participants of the meeting stressed for making more useful utilization of these available resources of the province and also agreed on signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for joint efforts of the concerned subsidiary bodies of the department and training institute.

Under this arrangement, the concerned institute will extend cooperation in imparting quality training to interested youth in technical and vocational training institutes to utilize their expertise for the uplift of these sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister said that our province offers potential sectors for investment. However, it requires training and awareness to be utilized in the benefit of the province.

He in this connection, he highlighted the crafting of 4 million wild olive plants only in the tribal district Orakzai and said that several similar profitable sectors can trigger a socio-economic uplift in the province. However, he stressed need for giving full attention and taking of practical steps.

