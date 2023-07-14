Open Menu

KP Govt Delegation To Participate Investment Conference In Kabul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

KP Govt delegation to participate investment conference in Kabul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation consisting of the officials from various subsidiaries of the Department of Industries and Commerce is going to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a three-day investment conference in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The conference organized in the name of Imam Abu Hanifa is scheduled to begin from July 19, 2023. The delegation is going to Afghanistan on the directives of the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil.

The delegation of the province will highlight the incentives offered by the KP government to investors and potential sectors for investment.

The caretaker Minister of Industry was officially invited by the Peshawar-based Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah during the meeting, in the context of which he has directed the relevant officials of the department to participate in this conference.

This will be for the first time that relevant officers of the industrial sector of the province will visit Afghanistan for the purpose of promoting bilateral investment.

In this regard, the caretaker minister has said that the delegation of the province will try to attract investors from Afghanistan for investment and business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that due to common trade routes, there are vast possibilities to increase the volume of the bilateral trade between the two countries, saying they are trying to facilitate the trade and business activities of both countries in this regard.

He said that the commercial markets of both countries are of great importance to each other from a business point of view and we should make full use of these opportunities for our economic stability.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Education Visit Turkish Lira July Market Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

2 hours ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

2 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

2 hours ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

2 hours ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

3 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

3 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business