KP Govt delegation to participate investment conference in Kabul

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A high-level delegation consisting of the officials from various subsidiaries of the Department of Industries and Commerce is going to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a three-day investment conference in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The conference organized in the name of Imam Abu Hanifa is scheduled to begin from July 19, 2023. The delegation is going to Afghanistan on the directives of the Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil.

The delegation of the province will highlight the incentives offered by the KP government to investors and potential sectors for investment.

The caretaker Minister of Industry was officially invited by the Peshawar-based Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah during the meeting, in the context of which he has directed the relevant officials of the department to participate in this conference.

This will be for the first time that relevant officers of the industrial sector of the province will visit Afghanistan for the purpose of promoting bilateral investment.

In this regard, the caretaker minister has said that the delegation of the province will try to attract investors from Afghanistan for investment and business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that due to common trade routes, there are vast possibilities to increase the volume of the bilateral trade between the two countries, saying they are trying to facilitate the trade and business activities of both countries in this regard.

He said that the commercial markets of both countries are of great importance to each other from a business point of view and we should make full use of these opportunities for our economic stability.