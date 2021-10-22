KP Govt establishes Fish Biodiversity Centre in Swat

The Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Friday inaugurated a Fish Biodiversity Centre at Tehsil Barikot in district Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Friday inaugurated a Fish Biodiversity Centre at Tehsil Barikot in district Swat.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the centre was constructed at a cost of Rs.14 million, adding that the provincial government was taking practical steps for the protection of the diminishing special fish species.

He said that the purpose of the construction of the centre is aimed not only at increasing the production of the different species of fish rather also the provision of protection to the diminishing species.

The provincial minister said that such schemes will benefit both the poor and business community and will prove a milestone in the development of the district.

He said that Naguba village is bestowed with numerous natural beauty and water springs. The establishment of the Fish Biodiversity Centre in the locality will provide fish sector business opportunities to its residents.