KP Govt, EVA join hands for promotion of electric vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Electrical Vehicle Academy (EVA) Islamabad, a private company that provides hands-on training regarding electrical vehicles, have agreed to collaborate in the training of skilled persons and technical students for the manufacturing of electric vehicles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an official handout issued here on Tuesday.

This initiative will help to promote the conversion of traditional vehicles towards electricity-consumed vehicles in the province.

As per this collaboration, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department, and EV Academy Islamabad will work jointly to provide the required training.

In this connection, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority(TEVTA), a relevant subsidiary formation of the department will provide the space and required equipment for the subject training, while the training company will extend support in imparting requisite skills through their qualified and trained trainers to train the technical students and skilled workers from the same modern technology.

In this regard, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education and Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Dr.

Aamer Abdullah, met with relevant authorities of the company, (EV Academy), at Islamabad and discussed with them matters related to training of electric vehicles production/manufacturing in the province. Similarly, the possibilities of mutual collaboration in this regard also came under consideration.

Directors of the academy Saad Elahi and Syed Amaar Hussain Jafari and Manager Operations Ikramullah participated in the meeting.

On this occasion, it was agreed to make joint efforts to provide the necessary training for the manufacturing and production of electric vehicles in the province, while the caretaker minister termed this effort of mutual cooperation in the province very useful and said that the skilled trainers of the company, equipped with the advance experience of the automotive industry of the United States, will make possible to train the local technical students, skilled workers and trainers for promotion of electrical vehicles on a local level.

It is merit to mention that the EV Academy provides training courses on the latest technologies in the automotive industry with professional technicians and trainers, equipped with US experience in the field of manufacturing electric vehicles.