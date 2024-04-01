Open Menu

KP Govt Extends Contract Of Tourism Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture and Antiquities, Zahid Chanzeb Monday granted approval to the extension of the contract of Tourism Police in principles and supply of more motorcycles required by them

He has directed that in view of the beginning of the tourism season with Eid-ul-Fitr, they should immediately attend regularly at designated locations and ensure proper performance of duties so that tourists are given a sense of security as the traffic increases.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Culture and Tourism Authority office here. Besides, Lady Commandant of Tourism Police, the Director General Barkatullah Marwat and other officers attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Chanzeb said that a record number of tourists are expected to arrive at all the tourist spots of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during this season, for which ensuring high security and health and sanitation arrangements is one of the Primary duties of the Tourism Police.

Similarly, the uniform of the tourism police should be attractive and the attitude should be very polite and responsible. The Advisor on Tourism directed the Commandant Tourism Police to visit the tourist places in Peshawar instead of staying at his office and review the arrangements and also distribute pamphlets and brochures of the travel and tourism authority to tourists, local hotels, schools and markets.

Zahid Chanzeb clarified that the extension of the tenure of the officials of the tourism department will be based on their

quarterly performance, results and increase in income, while the officers who perform poorly will be sent home immediately.

