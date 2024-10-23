Open Menu

KP Govt Focusing On Imparting Skills To Youth: SACM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 06:10 PM

KP govt focusing on imparting skills to youth: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Special Assistant KP CM on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has stated that skilled youth are Pakistan’s most valuable asset, and the provincial government is focusing on creating employment opportunities for them, enabling them to become self-sufficient and contribute to national development.

He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Build for Skill Internship’ program, organized by GIZ at the Government Polytechnic Institute in Haripur.

He emphasized that in light of the growing importance of technical education, the provincial government is not only working towards industrial development in the province but is also taking significant steps to improve technical institutions and provide skill development opportunities for the youth.

The event was attended by Provincial Parliamentary Leader and Chairman of DDAC Akbar Ayub Khan, senior PTI leader Yousaf Ayub Khan, MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal, MD KP TEVTA Mansoor Qaiser, and Principal of Government Polytechnic Institute Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, among other distinguished guests.

During the event, Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher distributed laptops and mechanical kits among the students who completed their internships. He also mentioned that the government has allocated billions of rupees to enhance technical education, ensuring that youth can learn valuable skills and achieve economic stability.

“Our goal is to empower the youth to stand on their own feet, secure respectable employment, and play a positive role in the country's development,” he concluded.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Haripur Commerce Event Government Billion Employment

Recent Stories

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 p ..

PSX 100 Index hits record high, closes at 87,194 points

30 minutes ago
 PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for ..

PTI issues show-cause notices to party leaders for defying its stance on 26th Co ..

3 hours ago
 Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

Son of MQM-P MNA Raina Ansar dies in road accident

3 hours ago
 Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian atta ..

Blinken says Israel should respond to Iranian attack without escalating regional ..

3 hours ago
 The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everyw ..

The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere

4 hours ago
 Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match ag ..

Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England

4 hours ago
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

5 hours ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

10 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

18 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business