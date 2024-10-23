KP govt focusing on imparting skills to youth: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Special Assistant KP CM on Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordher has stated that skilled youth are Pakistan’s most valuable asset, and the provincial government is focusing on creating employment opportunities for them, enabling them to become self-sufficient and contribute to national development.

He expressed these views while addressing the ‘Build for Skill Internship’ program, organized by GIZ at the Government Polytechnic Institute in Haripur.

He emphasized that in light of the growing importance of technical education, the provincial government is not only working towards industrial development in the province but is also taking significant steps to improve technical institutions and provide skill development opportunities for the youth.

The event was attended by Provincial Parliamentary Leader and Chairman of DDAC Akbar Ayub Khan, senior PTI leader Yousaf Ayub Khan, MPA Malik Adeel Iqbal, MD KP TEVTA Mansoor Qaiser, and Principal of Government Polytechnic Institute Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, among other distinguished guests.

During the event, Special Assistant Abdul Karim Tordher distributed laptops and mechanical kits among the students who completed their internships. He also mentioned that the government has allocated billions of rupees to enhance technical education, ensuring that youth can learn valuable skills and achieve economic stability.

“Our goal is to empower the youth to stand on their own feet, secure respectable employment, and play a positive role in the country's development,” he concluded.