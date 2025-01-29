KP Govt follows zero-tolerance against corruption: Sadozai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Energy, Engineer Tariq Mehmood Sadozai has made it clear that the current provincial government is strongly against political interference in government institutions and believes 100% in merit.

Moreover, keeping in view merit policy of present provincial government, the Energy and Power department and all its subsidiaries should ensure the completion of all ongoing projects to control the energy crisis in the province, in light of public welfare, all the officers and officials should devote all their energy to perform their duties as Right man for right job moto.

Sadozai further added that during the next five years energy plan, number of ongoing energy projects will be completed within the stipulated timeline, which will usher in a new era of prosperity in the province and stabilize the economy of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a high-level meeting with the heads of Energy and Power department and all its subsidiaries PEDO, KP Oil and Gas Company Limited, KP Transmission and Grid Company, Electric Inspectorate regarding the merit-based measures of the provincial government against corruption in the province.

Additional Secretary Energy Shah Fahad and other senior officers were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Special Assistant Tariq Sadozai explained that under the next five-year energy plan, 40.

8 MW of Koto Hydropower Project, 11.8 MW of Karora Hydropower Project and 10.2 MW of Jabori Hydropower Project have been successfully produced this year. Transmission and Grid Company regular operation will also be started, he added.

SA Power further explained that during 2026-27, 84 MW Matiltan HPP, 69 MW Lawi hydropower projects and 1,30,000 households will be solarized under the free solar energy program.

Similarly, 27.9 MW 142 mini micro hydro stations will be constructed by 2028 under the second phase in areas deprived of electricity.

In addition to this, 470 MW Lower Spot Gah Power Project, 96 MW Battakundi Power Project and 47 MW Kalkot Brikot Patrak Hydropower Projects will be completed by 2030 with the cooperation of the private sector. He categorically stated that recruitment, transfer posting and promotion process in the department will be done on merit.

The provincial government KP has a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption, that's why an internal accountability committee will be established in the institution. The meeting, opposing the deputation, it was emphasized to made as zero.

Moreover, all the officers should perform all the matters in the best interest of the organization as following the prevailing rules, the Special Assistant Sadozai concluded.

APP/aqk