PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah has confirmed the fulfillment of all conditions and requirements of the expected agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

In a statement issued from his office on Friday, the Special Assistant on Revenue Pir Haroon Shah said the economic crises had affected the entire Pakistan, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the provincial government was making efforts to control all unnecessary expenditures, with visible results.

He stated that a condition related to General Sales Tax (GST) as per the IMF's requirement was approved by the provincial cabinet, the other day.

He added it was hoped that an agreement with the IMF would be reached at the Federal level soon.

He further stated that the province was expected to benefit from the implementation of the relevant tax, amounting to billions of rupees.

Regarding the increase in the revenues of departments, the special assistant said that it was urgent need of the time to increase the revenue of all departments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sustain it on a stable basis. He stated that instructions had been issued to the revenue department to eliminate unnecessary expenditures from the public exchequer.