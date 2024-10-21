KP Govt Introduces DDAC Amendment Bill In PA
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa introduced ‘The KP Establishment of District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) Amendment Bill, 2024' in the provincial assembly on Monday.
The purpose of the draft amendment bill is to broaden the representation of the DDAC by including members of the National Assembly and designating them as Chairman, District Development Advisory (DDA), alongside members of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where required and deemed appropriate.
