KP Govt launches 'BizHub' portal to empower SMEs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has formally launched the "BizHub" digital App aiming to serve as a transformative platform for empowering Small and Medium Enterprises, fostering innovation, and catalysing economic growth in the province.

The launching ceremony was held on Tuesday, here at local hotel, while Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher and Advisor for Finance Muzamil Aslam inaugurated the portal by clicking the botton.

Secretary Industries Aamir Afaq, officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade(KPBoIT) and representatives of United Nations Development Program(UNDP) also present on this occasion.

Organized under the auspices of KP-BOIT in collaboration of USAID and UNDP, the event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and key stakeholders from across the province.

With the overarching vision of driving sustainable development and creating a thriving ecosystem for SMEs, the KP BizHub is set to address the unique challenges faced by businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while unlocking new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The inaugural ceremony featured insightful keynote speeches from prominent dignitaries.On this occassion the Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Tordher underscored the vital role of SMEs in bolstering the local economy and creating employment opportunities.

He added that, “the development of this app reflects our unwavering commitment to promoting ease of doing business in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It aligns seamlessly with our broader vision of transforming the province into a hub of trade, investment, and innovation.

This endeavor would not have been possible without the relentless efforts of our team at KP-BOIT, the insights of our business community, and the support of our partners in development.”

He expressed that the establishment of the "BizaHab Portal" is an important step towards facilitating investment in the province.

He added that the portal should also include security aspects and features to ensure safe investments.

He emphasized that the business community would be provided with all possible facilities through the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment to ensure a conducive business environment in the province and reforms would be implemented in the sector.

He also mentioned that the province's investors and business community have faced challenging circumstances and still made investments despite the adverse conditions.

He added that this app will benefit both male and female entrepreneurs and further steps will be taken to facilitate easier business operations.

During the ceremony, the Advisor for Finance Muzamil Aslam, addressed the investors and business community, conveying the message of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that the establishment of the digital app is indeed a significant milestone for investment and facilitating business in the province.

He mentioned that it is encouraging to note that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while maintaining its tradition, has taken the lead in establishing such a digital platform, ahead of other provinces.

He further explained that the app is a valuable initiative based on three key aspects: networking,contacting, and collaborating for investors and businesspeople, which will help boost investment and business development in the province.

He emphasized that private investment plays a crucial role in the province's development, and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government not only values investors but is also committed to providing all possible facilities to the business community.

On this occasion, he highlighted important steps taken by the provincial government for business development, including the recent launch of the Ehsaas Youth Scheme, which provides interest-free loans of up to five million rupees for business ventures.

He also mentioned that Ehsaas Hunar and Ehsaas Rozgar are other major projects of the government in the same vein. Together, these three initiatives form a total package of 15 billion rupees.

Speaking on the occasion,Vice Chairman KPBoIT Hassan Masood Kunwar, stated that, the KP BizHub is not just a platform; it is a movement to uplift the small and medium enterprises of our region. By providing access to resources, mentorship, and market linkages, we aim to empower our entrepreneurs and pave the way for a prosperous future.

He further added that “this occasion is not merely the launch of an application; it is the dawn of a new era for the entrepreneurial ecosystem of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

SMEs form the backbone of our economy, embodying the dreams, resilience, and industrious spirit of our people. Recognizing their pivotal role, the KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) has undertaken this initiative to provide SMEs with the tools, resources, and networks they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive global marketplace.”

In the ceremony,the Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP, Ms.Van Nguyen also spoke and highlighted the technical efforts being provided to the board in the launching of the same solution.

She said that the purpose of this initiative is to viable environment for investment in the province and it will support the inclusive economic growth.

Secretary Industries,Commerce and Technical education Aamir Afaq also expressed their views in the ceremony.

The event also included interactive session and activity designed to foster knowledge exchange and strengthen partnerships among entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers.

