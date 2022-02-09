The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched Chief Minister's Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors to the maximum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched Chief Minister's Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors to the maximum.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan formally launched the portal in a ceremony held here. Besides Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Provincial Cabinet members Atif Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the event was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Amjid Ali Khan, Secretary Information, Secretary ST&IT, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board and other concerned officials.

Businessmen and investors can register their online complaints related to any government department on the portal. Such complaints would be forwarded to the concerned departments and entities for quick redressal.

The Chief Minister's Business Complaint Portal will be a dedicated online avenue for the businessmen to register their complaints which will be directly followed up by the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister reiterated his government's resolve to facilitate the business community and investors and said that the government was taking all the possible steps to extend maximum facilitation to the business community and to ensure a conducive environment for business activities in the province.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had already launched One Window Business Portal to facilitate the business community and other private sector investors.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched the revamped official web portal of the provincial government. The revamped web portal offers up to date information on various aspects of the government.