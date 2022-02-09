UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Launches CM's Business Complaint Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 07:09 PM

KP Govt launches CM's Business complaint portal

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched Chief Minister's Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors to the maximum

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday launched Chief Minister's Business Complaint Portal with the aim to facilitate businessmen and investors to the maximum.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan formally launched the portal in a ceremony held here. Besides Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Provincial Cabinet members Atif Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the event was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Amjid Ali Khan, Secretary Information, Secretary ST&IT, Managing Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board and other concerned officials.

Businessmen and investors can register their online complaints related to any government department on the portal. Such complaints would be forwarded to the concerned departments and entities for quick redressal.

The Chief Minister's Business Complaint Portal will be a dedicated online avenue for the businessmen to register their complaints which will be directly followed up by the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister reiterated his government's resolve to facilitate the business community and investors and said that the government was taking all the possible steps to extend maximum facilitation to the business community and to ensure a conducive environment for business activities in the province.

Mahmood Khan said the provincial government had already launched One Window Business Portal to facilitate the business community and other private sector investors.

Meanwhile, the chief minister also launched the revamped official web portal of the provincial government. The revamped web portal offers up to date information on various aspects of the government.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Business Muhammad Ali Event All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of workers' burning

1 minute ago
 Bid to defuse Ukraine tensions intensifies as 'pos ..

Bid to defuse Ukraine tensions intensifies as 'positive' signs emerge

1 minute ago
 Yadav hits 64 but West Indies limit India to 237-9 ..

Yadav hits 64 but West Indies limit India to 237-9

1 minute ago
 Youth allegedly killed over domestic dispute

Youth allegedly killed over domestic dispute

1 minute ago
 Ulema assures district administration for implemen ..

Ulema assures district administration for implementation of Coronavirus vaccinat ..

4 minutes ago
 OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killi ..

OIC Condemns the Crime of Israeli Occupation Killing Three Palestinians in Nablu ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>