Open Menu

KP Govt Likely To Increase BRT Service Fare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM

KP Govt likely to increase BRT service fare

Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam has said that the provincial government is likely to increase the fare of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to arrest its deficit and divert the subsidy paid in this regard to other useful heads

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam has said that the provincial government is likely to increase the fare of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to arrest its deficit and divert the subsidy paid in this regard to other useful heads.

Talking to media during his visit to Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday night, he said that since the launching of service in 2019, no increase has been made in its fare as compare to manifold hike in electric and petroleum products prices.

He said that currently the provincial government has to pay an amount of over Rs.3 billion per annum in head of subsidy in the fare of the BRT Service. He said that a budgetary proposal regarding increase in the fare of the service will be submitted to the government.

Regarding financial conditions of the autonomous organizations, he said that various such institutes particularly Universities are spending more than their sanctioned expenditures.

He said the provincial government had never sanctioned any additional funds for them.

To a question regarding debts of the KP government, he said that it has only a debt of Rs.630 billion as compare to Rs.1700 billion of Punjab and its additional amount of Rs.1000 billion for wheat procurement.

The volume of the debt of KP government is merely of US$ 2.5billion, which can be paid up easily. Furthermore, he said that good aspect of the debt of KP is external and not domestic.

He expressed concern over the growing current expenditure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that a huge part of its receipts is spent in head of the payment of salaries to government employees and steps are underway to bring reforms in it.

APP/aqk

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Visit 2019 Media Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collect ..

PRA achieves 26 per cent growth in revenue collection

2 minutes ago
 Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 2 ..

Total number of POs arrested from abroad reaches 26

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

Islamabad High Court summons secretary interior

6 minutes ago
 Out of school children to get free education in pr ..

Out of school children to get free education in private schools

6 minutes ago
 Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel a ..

Aid groups urge change after 'systematic' Israel attacks in Gaza

6 minutes ago
 19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

19 arrested under Kite Flying Act during 24 hours

6 minutes ago
Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school sh ..

Finnish police says 'bullying' motivated school shooting

6 minutes ago
 Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

Police arrest 9 suspects from different area

8 minutes ago
 DC visits BISP center Larkana

DC visits BISP center Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federati ..

Rubiales arrested at airport over alleged federation graft scandal

21 minutes ago
 PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top ta ..

PM stresses upon new initiatives to attract top talent

8 minutes ago
 CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise o ..

CM meets Chinese Consul General, condoles demise of Chinese nationals in Shangla ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business