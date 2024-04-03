KP Govt Likely To Increase BRT Service Fare
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam has said that the provincial government is likely to increase the fare of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to arrest its deficit and divert the subsidy paid in this regard to other useful heads
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Advisor to KP Chief Minister on Finance, Muzamil Aslam has said that the provincial government is likely to increase the fare of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services to arrest its deficit and divert the subsidy paid in this regard to other useful heads.
Talking to media during his visit to Peshawar Press Club (PPC) on Tuesday night, he said that since the launching of service in 2019, no increase has been made in its fare as compare to manifold hike in electric and petroleum products prices.
He said that currently the provincial government has to pay an amount of over Rs.3 billion per annum in head of subsidy in the fare of the BRT Service. He said that a budgetary proposal regarding increase in the fare of the service will be submitted to the government.
Regarding financial conditions of the autonomous organizations, he said that various such institutes particularly Universities are spending more than their sanctioned expenditures.
He said the provincial government had never sanctioned any additional funds for them.
To a question regarding debts of the KP government, he said that it has only a debt of Rs.630 billion as compare to Rs.1700 billion of Punjab and its additional amount of Rs.1000 billion for wheat procurement.
The volume of the debt of KP government is merely of US$ 2.5billion, which can be paid up easily. Furthermore, he said that good aspect of the debt of KP is external and not domestic.
He expressed concern over the growing current expenditure of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that a huge part of its receipts is spent in head of the payment of salaries to government employees and steps are underway to bring reforms in it.
APP/aqk
