KP govt making efforts for all possible facilitation of industrialists: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher on Thursday said that the provincial government was making all out efforts for the provision of all possible facilities to industrialists.

He was talking to a delegation consisted of the presidents of Small Industrial Estates here in his office at Civil Secretariat. Those who called on the Special Assistant were included Haji Iftikhar Ahmad (Abbottabad), Waheed Arif (Peshawar), Sajjad Khan (Mardan), Abdul Malik Khan (Mansehra), Younas Khattak (Kohat) and representatives of others industrial estates.

The members of the delegation presented their demands before the Special Assistant and requested him to play his due role in the resolution of their problems.

The CM aide said, beside granting relief to industrialists the provincial government is also making efforts for provision of conducive and better environment for promotion of industrialization in the province.

He said that he is fully aware of the energy related problems and other challenges faced by the industrialists, that is the reason for their efforts to provide cheap electricity to industries, credit schemes beside efforts for provision of incentives and facilities in other aspects.

Karim assured the industrialists that he will review the points highlighted by them and leave no stone unturned in removal of their issues.

