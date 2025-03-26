KP Govt mulls over formation of power regulatory authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to establish a regulatory authority at the provincial level to make the electricity transmission system in the province more convenient and easier and has started considering various options.

In addition to this, a consultant has been formally engaged to establish a regulatory authority on the lines of NEPRA in the province, who will prepare a draft act in the next few days to establish the authority, keeping in mind various provisions of the constitution and law. After the cabinet approval, it will be presented in the provincial assembly for final approval in the form of a law.

In this regard, a special meeting was held under the chairmanship of Engineer Tariq Sadozai, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP for Energy, which was attended by Secretary Energy and Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Additional Secretaries Shah Fahad, Abdul Haseeb and senior officials of the department.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that in accordance with the special vision of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, consideration was given by establishing its own regulatory authority to carry out the licensing procedure at the provincial level for the transmission, distribution and sale of electricity generated from various energy projects in province with its own resources.

Moreover, a briefing was given by the private consultant company SEED regarding the establishment of the Provincial Regulatory Authority. It was decided in the meeting that a draft regarding the establishment of the Provincial Regulatory Authority would be prepared and presented soon after consultation with experts so that the matter could be finalized.

In this context, the Special Assistant to CM for Energy Engr. Tariq Sadozai issued instructions to authorities and said that the establishment of a regulatory authority at the provincial level is essential for the immediate resolution of energy problems in the province. In this regard, a provincial regulatory authority has already been established in Sindh province he added.

SACM expressed hope that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would become the second province to establish a regulatory authority on the lines of NEPRA, after which many energy-related issues in the province could be resolved easily, who concluded.