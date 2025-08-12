Open Menu

KP Govt Offers Grants For Self-employment, Paid Internship

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The provincial government has launched a programme offering financial grants for self-employment and paid internships.

This initiative is a core part of the government's strategy to create sustainable livelihoods and reduce poverty across the province.

The programme is a collaborative effort between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (KPK TEVTA). Online applications have been invited from professionally skilled young men and women who have recently graduated from technical institutions.

Eligible candidates must meet specific criteria, including holding a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa domicile, possessing a technical certificate from 2023 or later, being registered in the BISP (Benazir Income Support Programme) database, and being between the ages of 18 and 29.

Selected candidates will receive a stipend, and a 50% quota has been reserved for women to ensure gender inclusivity.

Applications will be accepted on a "first-come, first-served" basis and can be submitted online at retp.kptevta.gov.pk. The deadline to apply is August 20, 2025. APP/aqk

