KP Govt Offices Solarisation Leads To Saving Of Rs 840 Million Per Annum: PEDO CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan on Wednesday said about Rs 840 million was being saved annually on account of solarisation of important government offices across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

He said the natural resource of solar energy was a precious natural gift and the KP government was trying to fully utilize it.Work was underway on nine solar energy projects across the province including the tribal merged districts, he added.

He was talking to the media after taking part in the first two-day solar energy exhibition, which went underway at a local hotel.

Flanked by Secretary Energy and Power Nisar Ahmad Khan, the PEDO CEO took round of various stalls at the exhibition.

Engr Naeem Khan said that the Energy & Power Department and its subsidiary PEDO had transformed the Civil Secretariat, Chief Minister's House and Chief Minister's Secretariat on solar energy, while 8,000 schools, 187 basic health units and 4,000 mosques had already been solarised.

Similarly, he said, 100 villages including 300 mosques and other places of worship, in the merged districts had also been shifted to solar energy, while work on 7,000 others was underway in that regard.

He said 312 mini micro hydropower projects in backward districts had also been completed in phase one, while work was underway on 291 more projects under phase two.

