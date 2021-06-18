KP govt presented tax-free, development oriented budget: Urmar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government has presented tax free, public welfare and development oriented provincial budget for financial year 2021-2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government has presented tax free, public welfare and development oriented provincial budget for financial year 2021-2022.

In his comments on the provincial budget here Friday, he said that the people-friendly and pro-poor budget reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that will bear far-reaching and positive results.

He said that the provincial government while following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has planted trees on a vast area that had received worldwide commendation.

He said that while maintaining the same consistency, the government has allocated hefty amount in the budget for financial year 2021-22 for plantation of olives in the newly merged districts.

The plantation of olive plants in the newly merged districts will not only make KP self-sufficient in olive production rather would also increase the receipts of the province.