KP Govt Presented Tax-free, Development Oriented Budget: Urmar

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:19 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government has presented tax free, public welfare and development oriented provincial budget for financial year 2021-2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Environment, Syed Ishtiaq Urmar said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) led government has presented tax free, public welfare and development oriented provincial budget for financial year 2021-2022.

In his comments on the provincial budget here Friday, he said that the people-friendly and pro-poor budget reflects the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan that will bear far-reaching and positive results.

He said that the provincial government while following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan has planted trees on a vast area that had received worldwide commendation.

He said that while maintaining the same consistency, the government has allocated hefty amount in the budget for financial year 2021-22 for plantation of olives in the newly merged districts.

The plantation of olive plants in the newly merged districts will not only make KP self-sufficient in olive production rather would also increase the receipts of the province.

