KP govt signs agreements for alternative delivery channels for tax payment

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, State Bank of Pakistan and 1-Link signed a tripartite agreement for Collection of Government Taxes through Alternative Delivery Channels (ADCs)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, State Bank of Pakistan and 1-Link signed a tripartite agreement for Collection of Government Taxes through Alternative Delivery Channels (ADCs).

The ADCs will enable the taxpayers in the province to submit their taxes particularly the sales tax on services directly from their Cell Phones, Computers and from ATMs thus relieving them from personally visiting designated banks for submitting their taxes to the government.

The tripartite agreement was signed at the KP Finance Department amongst the Govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, State Bank of Pakistan and 1-Link on Tuesday at the Civil Secretariat.

KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and Spokesperson KP Government Kamran Khan Bangash, Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Finance Atif Rehman and DG KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah and senior officials of the provincial government attended the ceremony.

Secretary Finance Atif Rehman, Chief Executive Officer 1-Link Najeeb Agrawalla, Director of Finance State Bank of Pakistan Qader Bakhash signed the agreement at the ceremony.

The KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) Director General Fayyaz Ali Shah signed a joint Agreement with Pakistan Revenue Automation Private Limited (PRAL) along with a Memorandum of Understanding for the functioning of the ADCs.

Speaking at the occasion the Finance Minister said the provincial government has been doing its best to facilitate the taxpayers and brought simplicity in the tax payment system through digitization and the ceremony was one of the steps the government has been taking under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

"You don't have to go to any office or bank for the government payments. It will save your time and no one can ask for any bribes," he said, sharing the benefits of the ADCs for the taxpayers. The KP Revenue Authority (KPRA) is the first government entity in the province which has subscribed to the system.

He appreciated DG KPRA Fayyaz Ali Shah and his team for the tremendous performance of KPRA. "Two years back the revenue generation from Sales Tax on Services was stagnant at Rs10 billion," the minister said adding that this year the revenue generation would touch Rs.21 billion.

"Although our target for this year is Rs. 20 billion which is doubling of the 10 billion figures but we are striving for more than the target." "Despite Covid-19, the KP Revenue Authority increased its revenue collections from Rs10 billion to Rs17 billion. If we achieved Rs 22 billion revenue collection this year then it will be 120 percent growth in the two years which may be unprecedented in the history of Pakistan," he said.

Speaking about the importance of the revenue growth for the public, the minister said that growth in revenue collection would enable the provincial government to continue public uplift projects like Sehat Insaf Card and start more such projects for the wellbeing of the public.

"Governments operate on money. We will be able to take big decisions for the uplift of our public like the developed countries if our revenue generation gets robust," KP Financial Minister said.