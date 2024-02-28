Open Menu

KP Govt Takes Notice Of Substandard CNG Cylinders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 07:14 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to take action against substandard compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders to prevent explosions in all vehicles across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to take action against substandard compressed natural gas (CNG) cylinders to prevent explosions in all vehicles across the province.

According to an official statement released on Wednesday, the Home and Tribal Affairs Department KP has ordered the district administration, transport administration, and related departments to start cracking down against vehicles with substandard CNG cylinders.

Moreover, the Energy & Power Department KP has warned owners of public transport vehicles and private vehicles using substandard CNG cylinders to immediately replace them with Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) approved standard cylinders.

The department stated that stern action will be taken against those who fail to follow these regulations and continue using substandard cylinders in buses, rickshaws, wagons, and private vehicles.

