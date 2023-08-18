Open Menu

KP Govt To Convene Grand Meeting On Chitral Problems

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 07:10 PM

KP Govt to convene grand meeting on Chitral problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCC), Regional Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sartaj Ahmed Khan held a detailed meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Friday.

During the meeting, the Regional Coordinator FPCCI briefed the Chief Secretary in detail about the problems of the business community of the province and proposed a grand meeting to resolve them.

The Chief Secretary agreed to the proposal and promised to convene a grand meeting on coming Tuesday in which the leadership of the business community and chambers across the province will be invited to participate.

On this occasion, Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan discussed in detail about the construction and development of Chitral, especially the post-flood situation, tourism sectors in Chitral and the organization of PSL-style polo tournament in Shandur.

He apprised the chief secretary about the post-flood disaster, especially the breakdown of road infrastructure. On this occasion, it was decided that another separate special meeting will also be held regarding Chitral on the same day. The Chief Secretary will visit Chitral on Thursday to review the measures to solve these problems.

On this occasion, the Chief Secretary said that they want to blacktop the Chitral Boni Shandur Road before next Jashan Shandur and make all-out efforts in this regard.

He expressed the hope that the road would be completed by the coming summer. He also expressed his determination to work comprehensively for the development of Chitral.

More Stories From Business