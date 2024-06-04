Open Menu

KP Govt To Declare Dara Adam Khel As Commercial City, Says KP Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KP Govt to declare Dara Adam Khel as Commercial City, says KP Finance Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Law Aftab Alam Afridi Advocate has said that FATA University is going through an evolutionary process and we are confident that this university will perform better not only nationally but also internationally.

He assured that the provincial government will solve the problems being faced by FATA University on priority basis. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich enough in great natural resources, but unfortunately the Federal government is in control of our resources and has robbed our rights. “We are making full use of every forum to achieve our rights and also recorded its protest to the Federation,” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing as guest of honor at the opening ceremony of academic blocks at FATA University in Adam Khel on Tuesday, in which Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi was the chief guest while Sher Ali Afridi MPA specially participated in the event.

The Finance Minister on this occasion announced that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is going to declare Dara Adam Khel as a commercial city and the Chief Minister will formally inaugurated it soon.

The Law Minister said that we are self-made people from the middle class and the purpose of education is not only to get a government job but to create a better society.

The minister said that the reason for our lagging behind in the world is the lack of technical education, for which our government is seriously working. He added, this way we can enhance our remittances manifold. 45

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Law Minister Job Aftab Alam Afridi Event From Government

Recent Stories

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday ..

Govt considers cancellation of Saturday as holiday: Sources

12 minutes ago
 Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

Zil-Hajj moon sighting Committee to meet on June 7

1 hour ago
 ‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

2 hours ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

18 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

18 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business