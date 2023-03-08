UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Ensure Fortification Of Flour, Cooking Oil: Fazal Elahi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2023 | 02:30 PM

KP govt to ensure fortification of flour, cooking oil: Fazal Elahi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Food, Fazal Elahi has said that the provincial government has approved the Food Fortification Bill, which would be implemented soon to ensure compulsory fortification of flour, cooking oil and ghee in the province.

He was addressing a function regarding fortification of oil, ghee and flour here in a local hotel, said an official handout issued on Wednesday.

The function was organized under the auspices of KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS-HFA) in collaboration with Nutrition International. Besides, the officials of KP FS & HFA, the representatives of Ghee Mills Association, departments of food, health, Planning & Development (P&D) and others concerned national and international organizations also attended.

The caretaker minister said that a large number of children in our country are facing a shortage of food, saying Federal and provincial governments are taking steps to overcome the deficiency of food and especially of vitamins and iron.

He said that good and balanced nutrition is essential for the health of children. He said food fortification is being made compulsory by various countries while 125 are also fortifying salt with iodine.

He said that projects like food fortification are of high importance as it provides the opportunity for the capacity building of public sector departments and industries.

The caretaker minister commended Nutrition International in the food fortification program and urged the flour milling and cooking oil industry to come forward and extend support to the government in filling vitamin deficiency and on behalf of the provincial government assured them of all possible cooperation.

