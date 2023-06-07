KP Govt to establish modern Research Development Centre

KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that the department was going to establish an independent and modern Research and Development Centre for the purpose of better utilization of the economic and natural resources of the province to benefit the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that the department was going to establish an independent and modern Research and Development Centre for the purpose of better utilization of the economic and natural resources of the province to benefit the province.

The proposed centre would be established under the vision of the caretaker provincial minister of industry, commerce and technical education, Muhammad Adnan Jalil, to conduct research for full use of the natural and economic resources of the province, which would also be adopted in policy formulation In order to implement the establishment of the proposed facility, the provincial minister of industries, commerce and technical education has intensified his efforts to get technical and financial support from donor agencies.

In this connection, a delegation headed by Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, Provincial Team Leader of the Commonwealth funded Project Sub-National Governance Programme also called on the provincial minister and discussed the proposed project of the Research and Development Centre with him here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the provincial minister said that potential opportunities are available in our province to promote investment and utilize the natural resources in a better manner. He stressed the need for highlighting the usefulness and investment opportunities in these sectors in a research oriented manner.

He further said that the centre will play a major role in attracting foreign and domestic investors to the province. He termed the Sub-National Governance Programme of high importance and utility and assured all possible to the province in this regard.