KP govt to establish Petroleum Training Institute in Karak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Energy and Power, Taj Mohammad Tarand Thursday said that the provincial government is going to establish first Petroleum Training Institute in district Karak to utilize the natural resources of oil and gas in the area. He said that land for the project would be acquired shortly.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review ongoing energy sector projects and new projects for financial year 2021-22. Beside, Secretary Energy and Power, Zubair Khan, Additional Secretary, Yasir Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) and CEO KP-OGDCL, Engineer Usman Khattak, the Chief Planning Officer (CPO), Wajid Khan also attended the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, Director Finance and Admin PEDO, Dr. Shahid Karim Khan told that Energy Department and its subsidiary organizations will work on 61 energy projects under Annual Development Programme (ADP) and Accelerated Infrastructure Programme (AIP) in the province including newly merged districts. Out of the total 61, 46 are ongoing and 15 are new projects. The provincial government, he said has proposed a fund of Rs.

3.3 billions in the annual budget.

The meeting was told that 309 mini-micro hydel stations have been completed under Access to Clean Water Energy programme, saying 19 of them will be completed till bend of the current month. In the second phase, he said that work on 672 more mini-micro hydel stations would begin.

Similarly, the solarization of 4000 masajid is being considered while speedy work on the shifting of 8000 more schools and 187 basic health units (BHUs) is also in progress. Work on the construction of 13 mini-grid stations is also continued under the auspices of Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO).

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM said that provision of electricity to backward and far-flung areas was the top priority of the provincial government. He said that for this purpose, the provincial government would allocate sufficient funds in forthcoming budget.

He directed the concerned authorities for completion of electric supply related projects in rural and backward mountainous areas on priority basis to extend the facility to the people as soon as possible.