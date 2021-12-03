UrduPoint.com

KP Govt To Impart IT Expertise To Youth: Chief Secretary

Muhammad Irfan 15 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 08:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shehzad Khan Bangash said' the purpose of KP Youth Employment Programme is the provision of basic, intermediate and advance level expertise in information technology to empower them through linking with employment opportunities.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of officers of Science and Information Technology Department here on Friday. Besides, Secretary Science & IT, Dr Ambar, the Managing Director (MD), IT board, Ali Mahmood also attended the meeting.

The chief secretary said, IT was rapidly growing in the province, therefore, the youth will be imparted expertise in IT to empower them. He said that more Citizen' Facilitation Centres would be established to provide services to the people.

On this occasion, Secretary S&IT, Dr Ambar Ali told the participants of the meeting through facilitation centres, the citizens will be provided access to various services like provision of domicile certificate, route permit, driving and arms license, death and birth certificates and divorce and marriage certificates, affidavits, provision of Fard, character certificate, payment of fines, vehicles registration, ownership, water connection and provision of drinking water to the people.

He further said that with the establishment of Citizens' Facilitation Centre will bring significant transparency in the service delivery system, access and performance.

