KP Govt To Launch Electronic Jaidad Card
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 28, 2024 | 10:23 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on Monday decided to launch an electronic Jaidad Card as part of the ongoing land record reforms in the province.
This initiative aims to provide citizens with easy and secure access to their land records through an integrated system.
The Jaidad Card will initially be introduced in the merged districts and will function as an e-passbook. Through this card, citizens will be able to access all their land records easily by scanning the QR code on the card using a smartphone.
The Chief Minister made this decision while chairing a meeting of the board of Revenue, held here on Monday at Chief Minister’s Secretariat.
The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Revenue Nazir Abbasi, Additional Chief Secretaries Muhammad Abid Majeed and Ikramullah Khan, Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, and other senior officials of the Board of Revenue.
Briefing the participants about Jaidad Card, it was told that the it would effectively prevent potential tampering and manipulation in land records besides creating convenience for citizens in getting land records and other matters
related to revenue.
Furthermore, the card would contain complete record of every citizen's owned land in any districts, and a mobile app will be available for verifying the information provided in the card.
Addressing the participants, the Chief Minister said that the launch of the electronic Jaidad Card would be a key initiative of the provincial government in the context of revenue reforms, ensuring citizens face no difficulties in accessing their land records.
He added that the incumbent provincial government was utilizing Information and Communication Technology (ICT) effectively for land record reforms, which would ensure transparency in all matters related to land records.
Moreover, Jaidad Card would not only provide citizens with various facilities but would also help to resolve disputes related to property ownership.
The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to ensure the formal launch of the property card as soon as possible so that citizens could avail this modern facility without any delay.
