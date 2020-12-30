KP Govt to launch three economic zones next month

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to launched three more economic zones for rapid industrialization and creation of employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to launched three more economic zones for rapid industrialization and creation of employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the province.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak said this while talking to APP here Wednesday.

He said that plot allotments in 40 acres Chitral Economic Zone and 89.9 acres Ghazi Economic Zones have been completed and set for formally launch by the end of January 2021 while the installation of industrial units has been started at 189 acres of land in D I Khan.

The company has sought time from the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the commercial launching of the project.

Chitral Economic Zones will generate 8,000 jobs including 1,600 direct and 6,400 indirect jobs and an investment of Rs.621 million is expected in the zone upon colonization. The zone is highly suitable for food processing, mineral process, handicrafts and food packaging industries.

Similarly, Ghazi Economic Zone has easy access to the city of Ghazi and Chach/Hazro Toll Plaza of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and G T Road as well is only 80 kilometer from Federal capital, Islamabad.

The zone suitable for food processing, mineral processing, pharmaceutical and tobacco industries will generate 17,980 direct and indirect job opportunities and attraction of an investment of Rs1.848 billion.

D I Khan Economic Zone that is suitable for food processing, mineral processing, light engineering/manufacturing and consumer products manufacturing units will generate nearly 30,000 employment opportunities and investment of Rs.1.5 billion.

The provincial cabinet has also approved revised Industrial Policy 2020 in its recent meeting for provision of various incentives to investors for promotion of domestic and foreign investment, linkages with industries, provision of facilities to industrialists under one-window operation for small and medium enterprises.