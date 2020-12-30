UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt To Launch Three Economic Zones Next Month

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 04:33 PM

KP Govt to launch three economic zones next month

The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to launched three more economic zones for rapid industrialization and creation of employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is going to launched three more economic zones for rapid industrialization and creation of employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the province.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak said this while talking to APP here Wednesday.

He said that plot allotments in 40 acres Chitral Economic Zone and 89.9 acres Ghazi Economic Zones have been completed and set for formally launch by the end of January 2021 while the installation of industrial units has been started at 189 acres of land in D I Khan.

The company has sought time from the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for the commercial launching of the project.

Chitral Economic Zones will generate 8,000 jobs including 1,600 direct and 6,400 indirect jobs and an investment of Rs.621 million is expected in the zone upon colonization. The zone is highly suitable for food processing, mineral process, handicrafts and food packaging industries.

Similarly, Ghazi Economic Zone has easy access to the city of Ghazi and Chach/Hazro Toll Plaza of Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway and G T Road as well is only 80 kilometer from Federal capital, Islamabad.

The zone suitable for food processing, mineral processing, pharmaceutical and tobacco industries will generate 17,980 direct and indirect job opportunities and attraction of an investment of Rs1.848 billion.

D I Khan Economic Zone that is suitable for food processing, mineral processing, light engineering/manufacturing and consumer products manufacturing units will generate nearly 30,000 employment opportunities and investment of Rs.1.5 billion.

The provincial cabinet has also approved revised Industrial Policy 2020 in its recent meeting for provision of various incentives to investors for promotion of domestic and foreign investment, linkages with industries, provision of facilities to industrialists under one-window operation for small and medium enterprises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Company Road Job Chitral Ghazi I Khan January 2020 From Government Cabinet Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

SBP’s initiatives to boost construction lauded: ..

9 minutes ago

Breaking: Explosion, firing reported at Aden Inter ..

10 minutes ago

Virus rates show Germany 'still very far from norm ..

2 minutes ago

Quaid-i-Azam sculpture becomes source of attractio ..

3 minutes ago

Girl poisoned to death over refusal for marriage

3 minutes ago

EU, China to Make Investment Deal Via Video-Link L ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.