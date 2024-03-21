KP Govt To Launch Work Place-based Technical Training Project: SACM
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 07:07 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is mulling over bringing technical and vocational training in the province at international standard and launching a scheme of work place-based training to the under-training students in industrial and technical sectors to utilize the skilled manpower in domestic and foreign markets.
The model of this training project instead of teaching theory will consist of practical in technical and vocational institutions while the graduated students and skilled workers under the project will also be given a reasonable stipend during their practical training.
In this regard, a meeting regarding Technical education and Vocational Training Authority was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Technical Education and Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Tordhirs here on Thursday.
Besides, the Managing Director (MD) TEVTA Aamir Afaq and Director Finance Munir Gul, other officials also attended the meeting.
The Special Assistant was briefed regarding the basic outline of the plan of the said proposed project and given details regarding its usefulness and importance.
Speaking in the occasion, the Special Assistant instructed that in order to equip the youth in the province with employment and to take advantage of the abundant opportunities available for manpower in technical and professional fields in the country and abroad, he said equipping youth with market-oriented skills is essential.
He said that for this purpose, acquiring a paper degree is not enough, but the students under the training of technical institutions in the industry and all other technical fields must be exposed to practical training, for which the new proposed project is very important.
He directed implementation of the project to make it fruitful and useful in all aspects and it should be placed in the board of TEVTA for its approval and courses with demand and industries and technical fields should be included while a reasonable and transparent procedure should be devised for the selection and classification of students to benefit all the districts of the province.
He also directed the TEVTA authorities to generate income from their institutions and machinery to utilize them usefully and also introduce various models in this regard.
