KP govt to participate in Dubai Expo 2022 to highlight investment opportunities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will participate in the Dubai Expo 2022 to show scope of various sectors and attract more foreign investment to the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting to review preparations and arrangements for participation in the Expo. Additional chief secretary and other officials concerned officials attended the meeting.

All the departments concerned directed to finalize their plans by October 15 for presenting their projects at the expo.

The meeting was briefed about the preparations, proposed activities and other matters of the provincial government for participating in the expo which was attended by 192 countries including Pakistan in January 2022.

It was informed that important projects of the provincial government would be presented in the Expo to attract foreign investment, adding tourism, agriculture, industry, minerals, energy, infrastructure and information technology projects would be highlighted.

The meeting was informed that the expo would also showcase the province's local products and minerals and that private sector's projects would also be included in the expo through organizations representing industrialists.

The chief minister said Dubai Expo was a great opportunity to attract more foreign investment to the province where investment-friendly environment prevailed.

He said all arrangements and preparations for participation in the expo should be finalized within stipulated time while complying with rules and regulations of the provincial government.