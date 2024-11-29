KP Govt to reduce cess on export to 1pc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Implementing recommendations of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to bring down 2 percent cess on export to 1 percent

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Implementing recommendations of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to bring down 2 percent cess on export to 1 percent.

In light of the SCCI proposals, a summary was prepared which will be presented in the next meeting of the provincial cabinet for formal assent. This was disclosed by Advisor to Chief Minister of Finance and Inter-provincial coordination Muzamil Aslam while speaking to members during this visit to the Chamber House here Friday.

The meeting was attended by SCCI Senior Vice President Abdul Jalil Jan, former presidents Haji Muhamamd Afzal, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, executive committee members Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Aftab Iqbal, Nadeem Rauf, Muhammad Ashfaq and Industrialist Association Peshawar President Ayub Khan Zakori, Khalid Sultan Khawaja, Mazharul Haq, Atif Rasheed Khawaja, Affaf Ali Khan, Zarak Khan, Imtiaz Ali Ahmad, Zafar Khattak, Asif Khan, Fazal Adnan, Qurat Ul Ain, along with traders attached with gemstone, carpet, pak-Afghan business, exporters and importers.

In the meeting, Fazal Moqeem conveyed concerns of business community regarding imposition of 2 percent provincial cess on export, property tax on warehouses, shops and offices by E&T deptt, making withholding agents by KPRA, non-implementation of provincial industrial policy 2020, issues relating to inter-provincial coordination, and suspension of PIA Peshawar to Karachi flights.

The SCCI chief said the export process had adversely affected after imposition of 2 percent provincial cess on export. He feared export from KP would completely end, if the cess couldn't be abolished.

Calling collection of property tax by E&T Department as double taxation, Moqeem demanded immediate abolishment of all unnecessary and irrational taxes. He also expressed concerns over the collection of professional tax from the business community.

The Chamber President also raised the issue of gas and electricity, stating that non-availability of gas and electricity to business and industries is a violation of article 158 of the constitution because KP is surplus in production of gas and electricity.

He demanded implementation of provincial industrial policy 2020 in letter and spirit. He called for SCCI representation in DRCs of Labour deptt, ESSI, KPRA, KPEZDMC, Food Deptt and other relevant authority while consultation should be made with SCCI and business community regarding matters relating to IPC.

Muzamil Aslam, while responding to various queries of the participants on the occasion clarified that cess funds would be utilized on promotion of economic activities and infrastructure development in eh province.

He assured removal for all hurdles in provision of soft loans to the business community through the Bank of Khyber. He also promised that issues relating KPRA and IPC would be resolved on priority basis.

Similarly, he promised to raise business community issues at various forums at the federal level. He said policies would be implemented in consultation with the chamber and business community. He sought the business community's support to achieve the set revenue and economic growth targets in the province.